Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.52.

NYSE XOM opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $344.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

