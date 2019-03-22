Extra Space Storage, Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.83.

Shares of EXR opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $82.80 and a one year high of $101.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 15,600 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $1,537,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 5,173 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $517,455.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,874 shares of company stock worth $12,139,229. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.