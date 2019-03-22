Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,327,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $701,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,669,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $204,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,089. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $104.16 and a 1-year high of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.31 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

