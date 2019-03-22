Exela Technologies (XELA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.29

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 1893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exela Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,401,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,250 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,890,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 557,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 673,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 673,372 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/exela-technologies-xela-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-3-29.html.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.