Evolus Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Evolus in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Evolus in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $724.70 million and a P/E ratio of -16.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Evolus by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 195,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 4,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 9,865.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 128,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

