Shares of EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 5251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVLV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of EVINE Live from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $1.00 price target on shares of EVINE Live and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Get EVINE Live alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVINE Live by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 243,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EVINE Live by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EVINE Live by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 76,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EVINE Live by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,135,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in EVINE Live in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/evine-live-evlv-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-33.html.

About EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV)

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for EVINE Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVINE Live and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.