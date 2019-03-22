Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,345,000 after acquiring an additional 634,401 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $201,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $215.48 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($5.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($11.93). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $243.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.63.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

