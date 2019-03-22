Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 326.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,345,000 after buying an additional 634,401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 104.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 517,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,339,000 after buying an additional 264,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,548,000 after buying an additional 149,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after buying an additional 147,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,456,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,008,000 after buying an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $201,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $243.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.63.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $215.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $201.09 and a 52 week high of $261.89.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($5.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($11.93). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

