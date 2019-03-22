EvenCoin Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $746,042.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00009398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00440343 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000777 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000253 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003337 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 25,442,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,615,582 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

