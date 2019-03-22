Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a report released on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. DA Davidson currently has a “Reduce” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EEFT. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of EEFT opened at $142.02 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $143.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

