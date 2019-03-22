Ethorse (HORSE) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Ethorse has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethorse has a total market capitalization of $574,732.00 and approximately $1,113.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethorse token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $729.06 or 0.18146188 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00062986 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002993 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00001320 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Ethorse

HORSE is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethorse’s official website is ethorse.com . Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethorse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethorse using one of the exchanges listed above.

