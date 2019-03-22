Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $147,309.00 and approximately $5,053.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00439433 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00083257 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000788 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000255 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003333 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,404,009 coins and its circulating supply is 20,309,455 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

