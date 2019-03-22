Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Establishment Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $580.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $954,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name.

