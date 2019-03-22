ERA (ERA) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. ERA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $12.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ERA has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00378167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.01669126 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228891 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004937 BTC.

ERA Profile

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. The official website for ERA is www.eranetwork.net . ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin . The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ERA Coin Trading

ERA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

