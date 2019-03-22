Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Evolus Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOLS. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of EOLS opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 million and a PE ratio of -16.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,113,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 189,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 189,277 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

