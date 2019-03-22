Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ContraFect Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CFRX)

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for ContraFect in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.49.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ContraFect by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 120,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 36,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ContraFect by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 294,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 58,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

