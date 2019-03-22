Equitable Financial (EQFN) and Access National (ANCX) Head-To-Head Review

Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN) and Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Access National shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Access National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Equitable Financial and Access National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Access National $143.74 million 3.46 $35.38 million $1.76 13.41

Access National has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Dividends

Access National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Equitable Financial does not pay a dividend. Access National pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equitable Financial and Access National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Access National 0 1 3 0 2.75

Access National has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.54%. Given Access National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Access National is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Access National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A Access National 24.62% 8.49% 1.26%

Summary

Access National beats Equitable Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management. It offers checking, savings/money market, sweep, and zero balance accounts; investment management, financial planning, lockbox payment processing, payroll, and retirement account services, as well as certificates of deposit, qualified and employer sponsored retirement plans, and overnight investments; and loan products, including residential mortgage, asset secured, business investment, construction, and lot and land loans. In addition, the company provides lending products, such as accounts receivable lines of credit and collection; growth capital term loans; partner buyout funding; business acquisition, franchise, and equipment financing, as well as debt re-financing; and commercial mortgage and construction, and SBA preferred lender loans. The company operates from 15 banking centers located in Chantilly, Tysons, Reston, Leesburg, Manassas, Arlington, Alexandria, Ashburn, Gainesville, Marshall, Middleburg, Purcellville, Richmond, and Warrenton in Virginia. Access National Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

