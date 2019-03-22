Equal Tops One Day Volume of $65.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Equal has a market capitalization of $417,472.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00380213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025042 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.01658730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229304 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004960 BTC.

About Equal

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,122,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,471,105 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

