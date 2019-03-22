Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 11,797 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 89,912.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993,455 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 207,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 316,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,050 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,041,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $687,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.10 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

