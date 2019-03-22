Envestnet Inc (ENV) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,352,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,126 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.33% of Envestnet worth $164,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

ENV stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $67.52.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $210.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 10,162 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $673,638.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,945.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 5,117 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $275,908.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,623.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,252 over the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/envestnet-inc-env-holdings-increased-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.