Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stake Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 414,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 126,075 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,300,501.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

