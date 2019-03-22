Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s 2nd Largest Position

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 16.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 0.10% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $52,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,346,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 69.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,648 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,300,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

