Entegris (ENTG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Loop Capital set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.82. 235,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,419. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,272,598.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,394.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $451,000.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,508 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,111. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Entegris by 5.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Entegris by 458.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entegris by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,301,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,632,000 after buying an additional 45,779 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Entegris by 43.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,327,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after buying an additional 701,141 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.