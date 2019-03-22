Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ) versus Eclipse Resources (ECR) Critical Survey

Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) and Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Enbridge Energy Management alerts:

This table compares Enbridge Energy Management and Eclipse Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Energy Management N/A -2,905.26% -2,905.26% Eclipse Resources -6.87% 3.24% 1.50%

This table compares Enbridge Energy Management and Eclipse Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Energy Management N/A N/A -$29.00 million N/A N/A Eclipse Resources $383.66 million 13.62 $8.52 million N/A N/A

Eclipse Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Enbridge Energy Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Enbridge Energy Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Eclipse Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enbridge Energy Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Eclipse Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Enbridge Energy Management has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eclipse Resources has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enbridge Energy Management and Eclipse Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge Energy Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eclipse Resources 1 2 2 0 2.20

Enbridge Energy Management presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Eclipse Resources has a consensus price target of $1.85, suggesting a potential downside of 89.29%. Given Enbridge Energy Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enbridge Energy Management is more favorable than Eclipse Resources.

Summary

Eclipse Resources beats Enbridge Energy Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enbridge Energy Management

Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C., through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio. The company's estimated proved reserves were 1,458.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Eclipse Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.