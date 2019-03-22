Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/emerson-electric-co-emr-shares-sold-by-smith-moore-co.html.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.