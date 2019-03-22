Ellenbecker Investment Group Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 28.0% in the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.09.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $195.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $916.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

