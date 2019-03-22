Elite Market Capitalization Reaches $821,223.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Elite has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Elite has a total market capitalization of $821,223.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022179 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002837 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005421 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00117124 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,181,089,953 coins and its circulating supply is 26,378,736,838 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.net

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

