Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “EA shares have substantially outperformed the industry in the past year. Solid performance of Apex Legends along with growing traction in FIFA & The Sims franchise is noteworthy. Expanding gaming portfolio with upcoming releases including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is expected to bode well for the company in the near term. Growing user base driven by eSports is a positive. However, EA’s dependence on a handful of franchises is a major concern. Intense competition from the likes of Activision and Take-Two Interactive is expected to hurt market share. Declining net bookings on the back of underperformance of Battlefield V is negative. Moreover, sluggish performance of Anthem is likely to hurt top-line growth. Slower adoption of FIFA Online 4 is also an overhang.”

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $716,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,785,520. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,591,032 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.