Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,667,000 after buying an additional 191,712 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 33.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,313,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after buying an additional 578,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,118,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 309,800 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 29.1% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 226,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESIO remained flat at $$29.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,905. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.04. Electro Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

