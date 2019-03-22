Eldorado Gold (ELD) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ELD. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

TSE ELD traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,916. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.36 and a 52 week high of C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of $967.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$122.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.540000005167464 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.