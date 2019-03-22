Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,600 Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 100.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 65.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,727,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,369 shares in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $67.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22,432.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.52%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

