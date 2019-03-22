Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,229,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,464,000 after purchasing an additional 94,875 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,553,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,539,000 after purchasing an additional 371,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,909,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 182,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Comerica by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,428,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Macquarie downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

