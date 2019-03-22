Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Easterly Government Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.72 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $360,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $369,633.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 131,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,787. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.