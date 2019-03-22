Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGBN. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens cut Eagle Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.85.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.11. 5,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 15.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 24,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 138.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

