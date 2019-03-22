E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EONGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

