DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fuchs Petrolub (FPE)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FPE. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.80 ($48.60).

FPE stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Thursday, hitting €35.65 ($41.45). 30,152 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

