DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (PMMAF)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

PMMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $567.10 on Tuesday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a fifty-two week low of $452.62 and a fifty-two week high of $616.27.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, running and training, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to authorized independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

