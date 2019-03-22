Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 661113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLNG. ValuEngine cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $2.65 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynagas LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/dynagas-lng-partners-dlng-sets-new-12-month-low-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.