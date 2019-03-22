DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 727.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

DXPE stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $311.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 14,960 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

