DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX)’s share price shot up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.75 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). 446,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 317,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.48 ($0.16).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “DX (Group) (DX) Shares Up 10.2%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/dx-group-dx-shares-up-10-2.html.

About DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.