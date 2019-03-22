Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $20,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,181,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

