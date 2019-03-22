Duke Energy (DUK) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.67

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.67 and last traded at $90.94, with a volume of 2251809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

In related news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,143.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

