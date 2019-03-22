DUFRY AG/ADR (DUFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. DUFRY AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.19.

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DUFRY AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter.

Dufry AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, Latin America, and North America. It operates various retail formats, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, Nuance, World Duty Free, Hellenic Duty Free, Duty Free Uruguay, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and other brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized and theme stores.

