Dropbox Inc (DBX) Insider Sells $44,680.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Friday, January 18th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $22,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Timothy Regan sold 5,125 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $115,671.25.

DBX stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,845. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.64 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. Research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,502.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 426,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 399,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 54.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/dropbox-inc-dbx-insider-sells-44680-00-in-stock.html.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.