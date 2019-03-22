Drive Shack (DS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

Separately, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Drive Shack from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DS opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Drive Shack will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 98.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 40.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 42.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 74 properties in 12 states. The company's Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida.

