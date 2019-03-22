Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Holdings Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,239,000 after buying an additional 569,703 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 219.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 310,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Holdings Boosted by Bokf Na” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/douglas-emmett-inc-dei-holdings-boosted-by-bokf-na.html.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.