Dollarama Inc (DOL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOL. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL traded down C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 958,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,063. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$30.70 and a 12-month high of C$54.95.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.51, for a total value of C$414,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,283,660.40.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of October 28, 2018, it operated 1,192 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.