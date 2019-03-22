Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,421,000 after buying an additional 3,781,225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $266,051,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,046,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,549 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,814 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,330,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $676,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.98 per share, with a total value of $99,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,977.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,634. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

