Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Director Arnold S. Barron Sells 11,667 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Arnold S. Barron sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $1,185,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $101.43. 533,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,953. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,814 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.07 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

