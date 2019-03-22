Distil (DIS) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.33

Headlines about Distil (LON:DIS) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a daily sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of DIS stock opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.03) on Friday. Distil has a 12 month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.85 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25.

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

